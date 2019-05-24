Div Com reviews developmental scenario at Udhampur

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Kumar on Thursday reviewed developmental scenario and progress on mega developmental projects here at a meeting of divisional & district heads of the key departments.

As per an official, at the outset, the District Development Commissioner Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla gave details of ongoing projects taken up PHE, PWD, PDD, Health, PMGSY, Forest, Sports, Agriculture and Horticulture sectors.

The Div Com took stock of condition of roads , Water requirement and availability, Power requirement and availability in the township, progress on Devika project, execution and widening of road by BRO, Shifting of bus stand, EOC, status of PMGSY roads and disbursement of compensation to the owners of acquired land, status of CRF roads, Status of Languishing project and timeline for completion, health services including NHM, plantation programme and preparation of convergence plan.

The meeting also reviewed the Skill development initiatives achievements in Handicraft and Handloom sectors, Agriculture and Horticulture production.

While reviewing the sector-wise performance of the line departments, the DDC apprised the Div Com about major ongoing developmental projects of the district including Holy Devika project, Construction of Subash Stadium under special package for development, new bus stand etc.

Taking stock of languishing projects, the Div Com directed the Executive Engineers to form a pert chart and asked the DDC to check the weekly progress on each work.

The Div Com directed the concerned officers to take effective steps for timely completion of these projects. The meeting was informed that in PHE Sector new 207 schemes and 32 languishing projects are targeted to be completed by the end of this year.

PHE & PDD functionaries were directed to take measures to improve supply of drinking water and power besides other facilities and ensure that the people do not suffer.

The PHE department was asked to prepare DPR to overcome the shortfall in water supply.

The Div Com also reviewed the division wise physical progress of PMGSY roads and laid stress on timely completion of the projects.

Meanwhile, the Div Com also visited Devika Ghat along with officers to inspect the progress of Devika Rejuvenation Project. The DDC informed that all major issues have been resolved with the help of locals and work on STP has been started. GREF authorities were directed to prepare a DPR for four lanning of Jakhani to Birwan pull which will cater to the future needs. The Div Com also reviewed the progress of newly sanctioned Colleges and directed the concerned to start the execution work of the campus buildings.

The Div Com visited Jakhani and Suki Karlai to inspect the sites for Mini Secretariat and new bus stand, respectively. He also visited to Subash Stadium to take stock of the progress on various works.

Later, the Div Com held meeting with self help groups, UMEED groups, Handloom & Handicraft weaver along with division and district officers of the concerned Departments.

The Div Com listened to the representatives of SHGs & Weavers and directed the concerned departments to resolve their issues immediately. To promote local products, the Div Com asked the DDC to provide 3 kanal land to Horticulture and marketing department for establishment of mini mandi on National Highway where local producers can sell their products at a reasonable rate.

The General Manager DIC was directed to handover cluster of 10 shops, presently in possession of Rural Development Department for allotment to local entrepreneurs to sell their products. AD Handloom and Handicraft were directed to impart training to members of SHGs to promote the embroidery skills.

The DDC was also asked to provide state land to Sericulture Department for mulberry plantation for promotion of the silk industry with the involvement of locals.

The Div Com appreciated the convergence plan prepared by the district administration for promotion of Horticulture, Sericulture, vermin composting and preservation of traditional Bowlies, the official added.

