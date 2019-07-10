Div Com reviews dev scenario of Baramulla, Kupwara districts

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Tuesday chaired two separate meetings at Baramulla and Kupwara to review the developmental scenario and the implementation of various developmental schemes and programmes in both the districts.

The meetings were attended by District Development Commissioner Baramulla Dr G N Itoo, DDC Kupwara Anshul Garg, DIG North Kashmir, SSPs of Baramulla, Sopore, Kupwara and Handwara, ADCs, SDMs, heads of various engineering departments, District and Sectoral officers and other concerned officers.

In the meeting at Baramulla district, the DDC presented a detailed account of achievements and progress made in different sectors, through a power point presentation. He gave a detailed and sector wise information about various schemes and flagship programmes. He informed that district Baramulla has recorded splendid performance in several indicators pertaining to developmental concerns. He further apprised the Divisional Commissioner about various issues and demands, confronting the path of development.

Responding to these demands the Divisional Commissioner assured that all the issues will be resolved in a time-bound manner. He also took a comprehensive review of developmental projects and works in different sectors during which he was briefed by the respective heads about the same. He called upon the officers to play a proactive role and stressed upon them to work in a coordinated and vibrant manner so that all the schemes and programmes which are meant for socio-economic development, are implemented at ground levels. Moreover, he also directed concerned officers to mobilize men and machinery so that the target is achieved within the stipulated time frame.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner accompanied by DDC Baramulla and other concerned officers also visited the SDH Sopore where he inaugurated the Digital X-Ray machine that was installed at an estimated cost of Rs 19 lakh. He also inspected various sections of the hospital to review the health and patient care facilities.

The Divisional Commissioner later visited the district Kupwara to get a first-hand account of the developmental scenario in the district.

Divisional Commissioner reviewed developmental scenario spanning different sectors of the district wherein the DDC presented a detailed account of achievements and progress made in different sectors. He highlighted various aspects of developmental concerns and presented a comprehensive account of different sectors. He also briefed the Divisional Commissioner about various issues and demands and sought his intervention with regard to their resolution.

Speaking on the occasion, Divisional Commissioner stressed on fruitful and effective utilization of resources so that goal-oriented results are yielded. He directed the concerned authorities to identify the potential areas especially in agriculture and allied sectors so that the dividends are harnessed for the overall development. He further emphasized on awareness dissemination among the farmers with regard to the introduction of new and scientific farming techniques. Moreover, he directed for the formulation of Self Help Groups (SHGs) at different levels so that more youth are involved in self employment practices.

Regarding the empowerment of PRIs, Divisional Commissioner stressed for the introduction of capacity building training programmes among PRI representatives especially in the context of recently culminated “Back to Village” programme so that proper and effective governance mechanism is established at grass root levels. He exhorted upon the community involvement in various programmes and stressed for the initiation of youth engagement programmes including sports, recreational and other engagement activities.