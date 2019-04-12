Div Com reviews Darbar move arrangements

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today reviewed arrangements being put in place for the annual Darbar-Move to Summer Capital, here at a meeting.

The Secretariat will close in winter capital Jammu on April 26, 2019 and reopen in Srinagar on May 06.

The Divisional Commissioner sought detailed report regarding residential accommodations for move employees besides sanitation and renovation works to be taken up in Government Quarters.

Concerned departments were asked to ensure that the renovation and repair work in all government residential colonies is completed well in time, while potable water, electricity and provision for ration is ensured.

It was given out that different teams would be deployed by the Estates Department at various colonies and hotels to facilitate the move employees to their allotted accommodations.

Additional District Development Commissioner Srinagar Purnima Mittal, RTO Kashmir, SSP City Traffic, SSP Rural Traffic, Commissioner SMC, Director Land Management, General Manager SRTC, Deputy Directors of Health Services, Estates & Floriculture, Superintending Engineers of R&B, PDD, PHE & UEED, Executive Engineer Estates, Additional Director FCS&CA, Assistant Commissioner (central) and other concerned officials were present in this meeting.