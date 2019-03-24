Div Com reviews CUK’s infra development

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today chaired a meeting to review the progress of infrastructure development of Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in Ganderbal.

Threadbare discussion were held on the uninterrupted water and electricity supply, road connectivity, provision of additional 1000 kanals of land to CUK, transport facilities, security arrangements, disaster management and other Infrastructure development measures of Central University.

The Divisional Commissioner directed engineers of PHE and PDD to connect all departments of the varsity within a week.

R&B engineers will expedite the work on Ganderbal-Barsoo road via Tulmulla area which is 4.83 kms in length and complete it by September 2019.

For hassle-free transport facilities, RTO Kashmir will deploy ten buses from Hazratbal to the campus. Disaster management department will undertake safety audit in and around the whole location of the CUK.

The meeting was informed that 3400 kanals of land was already handed over to the CUK and till date 80 percent departments of CUK were shifted to the Ganderbal campus and the remaining will be transferred in a time bound manner.

Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal was directed to identify additional 1000 kanals of land around the campus for CUK.