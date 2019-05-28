Div Com reviews cleanliness drive of Badami Bagh cantonment area

May 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting to review cleanliness drive in Badami Bagh cantonment and the connected areas.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir stressed the concerned officers to remove all bottlenecks immediately so that the inhabitants of the Badami Bagh cantonment and the connected areas do not face inconvenience due to the lifting of garbage.

He directed all concerned officers to furnish a complete report within a week to the Divisional Commissioner’s office.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Commissioner SMC, CEO Cantonment Board, Principal CTC Lethpora, Adm Commandant BB Cant, Deputy Director Urban Local Bodies, Executive Officers Urban Local Bodies of Pampore and Ganderbal and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.