Div Com reviews availability of essential supplies

Srinagar:
The prevailing shortage of essential supplies particularly petrol, diesel, LPG and kerosene oil has ended with arrival of sufficient stocks after clearance of road stretched in Ramban where massive landslides had disrupted the movement of traffic.
Up to 6PM a total number of 274 Tankers and Trucks crossed Jawahar Tunnel which included 81 LPG trucks, 67 petrol loaded tankers, 91 diesel tankers, and 35 Kerosene oil tankers meanwhile more than 300 tankers are in transit and are expected to reach Kashmir valley shortly.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan reviewed the availability of stocks and distribution process with Deputy Commissioners, Director FCSCA and other senior officers in a meeting convened here today. He said that sufficient stocks have been received and further additional supply is in transit.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar has issued an executive order banning illegal storage, carriage, transportation and dispensing of petrol/diesel in canes, vessels etc. Through another order petrol pumps have been directed to maintain reserve for ambulances and DG sets of various health institutions. Patrol pumps have also been asked to ensure sufficient supplies to public transport vehicles. Earlier, the DC reviewed the process for distribution of stocks in Srinagar city and asked the oil companies to maintain sufficient reserve stocks.
Departments of FCSCA and Legal Metrology have been directed to take special measures against any attempts of hoarding or profiteering viz-a-viz fuel and essential supplies in Srinagar.
The available stocks received today include 34262 LPG cylinders, 8.04 Lakh Litre petrol, 10.92 Lakh Ltr diesels and 2.20 Lakh Litre K Oil. This has augmented the existing supplies of diesel and kerosene oil available for 3-4 days and k Oil available for 7-8 days whiles has petrol reserves had exhausted earlier which have been replenished.
Deputy Director, Supplies, FCSCA, Peerzada Zahoor Ahmad has been deputed as Nodal Officer for overseeing equitable distribution.