Div Com reviews arrangements for Urs Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom (RA)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 19:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a meeting regarding the arrangements to be made by various Departments in connection with the Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Sultan-ul-Arifeen, Sheikh Hamza Makhdoom Sahib (RA) which will be observed on November 3rd at Kohimaran heights in Srinagar.
The Divisional Commissioner issued strict directions to all the concerned departments to make all the required arrangements including uninterrupted electricity & water supply, proper sanitation in and around the shrine, medical facilities, hassle free transport, ration supply and other essential arrangements to the devotees.
He directed SMC and PDD officials that all defunct lights around the shrine to be repaired on priority basis and personally inspect all fire extinguishers in the shrine. SMC will also repair defunct drains and also curb dog menace around the said area. R&B will macadamize the remaining inner roads immediately.
Khan asked Health services to install adequate Medical Camps around the shrine with doctors, para medical staff, medicines besides ambulance services. SRTC department will provides adequate number of bus fleet on the routes while Fire and Emergency were asked to do safety audit of the fire hydrants around the area.
The meeting was further informed that the Urs-i- Sharief of Maqdoom Sahib (RA) observed in Tujjar Sharief Sopore on November 04 and Urs days will commence from October 22 there.
Deputy Commissioner Baramulla informed thee Div Com regarding the smooth conduct of the Urs-i-Mubarak of Maqdoom Sahib (RA) in Tujjar Sharief Sharief shrine at Sopore, Baramulla district.
The Divisional Commissioner directed DC Baramulla to ensure all arrangements put in place so that devotees do not face any kind of problem.
Later, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora informed the chair regarding the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of Urs-Sharief at Aham Sharief in Bandipora district.
The Divisional Commissioner stressed upon the concerned officers and engineers to work with better coordination, added zeal and in synergy with the concerned Deputy Commissioners so that the bottlenecks, if any other, in this regard are removed immediately for the benefit of large chunk of devotees so that they will not face any kind difficulty during the Urs days in Srinagar, Sopore and Bandipora.
The meeting was attended by the GM SRTC, Joint Commissioner SMC, SP, DSP Traffic, ARTO, SE PDD, SE R&B, Assistant Director Health Services, Deputy Director FCS&CA, Administrator J&K Muslim Wakf Board, Sajada Nisheen of the shrine, Representatives of Welfare Committee Maqdoom Sahib and other concerned officers were present in the meeting whereas Divisional Commissioners of Baramulla and Bandipora participated the meeting through video conferencing.