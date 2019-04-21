Div Com reviews arrangements for Shab-i-Baraat

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In view of observance of Shab-i-Baraat, the Divisional Commissioner Saturday directed the Deputy Commissioners to ensure adequate arrangements in their respective districts so that general public across the valley does not face any inconvenience.

Shabi-i-Baraat is being observed on the intervening night of April 20 and 21. Special prayers followed by supplications and sermons are being held in all Shrines, Jamias and local Masjids of the Kashmir Division.

Grand congregations will be held at Asar Sharief Hazratbal Shrine, Jenab Sahib Soura, Asar Sharief Shahri Kailashpora, Khankah -e-Moulla, Peer Dastageer Sahib, Makhdoom Sahib, Chrar-e-Sharief, Syed Mir Yaqoob Sahib Sonawar, Kabi Marg, Aham Sharief Bandipora, Makhama Beerwah and other shrines across the valley.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the district administrations to ensure availability of water supply, electricity, essential commodities, healthcare, cleanliness, transportation, parking facility, deployment of fire tenders, healthcare facilities, magistracy and other arrangements.

He stressed on concerned departments to work with dedication, synergy and close coordination on this day.

