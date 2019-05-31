Div Com reviews arrangements for Shab-e-Qadr, Jumat-ul-Vida, Eid-ul-Fitr

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In view of arrangements for ensuing celebration of Jamat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today convened a joint meeting of senior officers of Divisional administration.

The Deputy Commissioners of the valley informed the meeting that adequate stock of essential commodities is available in the valley, besides quota of sugar is provided to the consumers within days

The Divisional Commissioner directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure the smooth distribution of essential commodities across the Kashmir Division and ensure that all shopkeepers should display rate list in their shops.

In order to curb black marketing, profiteering and hoarding, he asked all Deputy Commissioners to intensify the market checking in the city, besides other districts and take strict legal action against the erring traders. He also urged them to involve all members of Municipal Committees, Sarpanchs and Panchs in market checking drive.

The meeting was informed that more three lakh poultry birds and 28, 800 sheep are available across the Kashmir Division for festive days.

The Divisional Commissioner asked Animal and Sheep Husbandry to conduct health audit of the animals before sale and also deploy mobile vans for sale of chicken at various places in the valley and publicize the rates in the media for the benefit of consumers.

Khan exhorted upon the SMC authorities to provide better sanitation arrangements besides installation and repair of street lights in the city and other important religious places where big congregation will be held. PDD and PHE will supply uninterrupted power and water supply during festival days, the meeting was informed. Div Com stressed for better transport facilities to the devotees visiting religious.

He asked all Deputy Commissioners of the valley to prepare adequate route plan with traffic department, besides creating temporary additional parking slots so that better transport facility will be provided to the people during these auspicious days and traffic department will publicize this route-plan to the media so that people coming to Eidgah or other religious places do not face any inconvenience.

For quick redressal of grievances regarding festive days, he asked all DCs to constitute a 24x7 joint control room at all DC offices in coordination with concerned departments and publicize the contact numbers in media. They will also deploy magistracy at the big congregation places with concerned SHOs.

Khan directed the Health Department to install medical camp with paramedical staff, critical care ambulance and medicines at big congregation places and major shrines.

Fire and Emergency department was directed to provide 24x7 services across the valley in case of any eventuality.

The Divisional Commissioner directed R&B to construct stage as per the specification provided by the J&K Wakaf Board at Eid Gah Srinagar. Wakaf officials will install tents and public address system well before the commencement of Eid Nimaaz. PDD will ensure uninterrupted electricity supply, the meeting was informed.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the SMC authorities to ensure proper cleanliness and sanitation measures in and around the Eidgah venue. Volunteers will also deploy at big congregation places.

He stressed all concerned officers to work with added zeal, energy and close coordination for the successful and hassle-free culmination of big congregations of Jamat-ul-Vida, Shab-e-Qadr and Eid-ul-Fitr across the valley.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shaid Iqbal, GM JKSRTC, Director FCS&CA, Chief Engineers R&B, PHE, Regional Transport Officer Kashmir, Additional Commissioner SMC, Directors of FCS&CA, Urban Local Bodies, Animal & Husbandry, DNO Health Services, Deputy Director Fire & Emergency Services, SSP Traffic, SP Traffic (Rural), SSP Security, Assistant Commissioner (central), Officers of J&K Muslim Wakf Board, besides senior officers of different departments are present in the meeting where as all Deputy Commissioners of the valley participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

