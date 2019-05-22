Div Com reviews arrangements for Mela Kheer Bhawani

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Tuesday convened a meeting to review the arrangements for Mela Kheer-Bhawani which will be celebrated across the valley on June 10.

The official spokesperson said threadbare discussions were held about lodging, STP work, de-silting of Tulmullah nallah, construction of pre-fab sheds, repairing of dormitory and lavatory blocks, sanitation, and barricading, foolproof security, general face-lifting in and around the temples.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner for making necessary arrangements for uninterrupted power and drinking water supplies, transport, foolproof security, fire tenders, ration, bedding, installation of CCTV cameras, medical camps, mobile lavatories, fire tenders and additional accommodations besides ensuring road repairs and medical facilities at the temples before June 07.

He further said that scores of devotees from the state and rest of the country are expected to participate in the Mela of Mata Kheer-Bhavani at Tulmullah.

For hassle-free transportation services to the pilgrims, SRTC was directed to deploy adequate number of buses at Migrant Colonies to ferry the visitors to the temples especially to Tulmullah. Tourism department will provide 3000 blankets, tents and sleeping bags at Tullmullah, besides SDRF with civil defence personnel will be deployed at Tulmullah temple. It was revealed that de-silting work of Tulmullah canal would soon be started.

He directed the concerned district administrations to start joint control room in the premises of the temples a week before the mela starts and disseminate their contact numbers to the media so that the devotees would not face any kind of problem. Health services will deploy medical camps at temples besides food department shall erect a temporary fair price shop in Pandit Colonies.

Khan asked PDD and PHE Engineers to perform safety audit of these temples and repair all damaged lights and water connections on priority basis before the commencing of the festival. He also asked to deploy gen sets, water tankers and storage tanks at the festive places.

Divisional Commissioner asked all Deputy Commissioners of the valley to hold separate meetings with Pandit Communities to finalize smooth and hassle-free arrangements of the Mela in their respective districts.

Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Relief Commissioner, Chief Engineers of PDD & R&B, Directors of Tourism & Disaster Management, GM JKSRTC, Deputy Director FCSCA, SSP Traffic, SP Traffic (Rural), DNO Health Services, Superintending Engineers of PHE, Vinod Pandit Chairman All Party Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) and other concerned officers were present in the meeting whereas all Deputy Commissioners of the valley participated the meeting through video conferencing.

