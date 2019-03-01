Div Com reviews arrangements for Maha Shivratri festival

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 28:
Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan Thursday reviewed arrangements for the upcoming Maha Shivratri festival here at a meeting.
The official spokesperson said to provide single point facilities of essential commodities to the KP Community, Div Com directed Food, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and Floriculture departments to setup stalls of wet walnut, Lotus Stems (Nadroo), almond, honey, saffron, flowers, Fish and other essential commodities near the ration depots across all districts of the Kashmir Division before the festival. Adequate number of ATM vans will also be deployed in such areas.
The Div Com also directed the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) department to release the ration, sugar, LPG and Kerosene quota to the community at the earliest.
Health Department was directed to establish medical camps well in advance near the KP community colonies with adequate number of ambulances and medicines.
He asked for making arrangements for uninterrupted power and water supply, sanitation, traffic, transportation and other necessary facilities for smooth celebrations of the Maha Shivratri festival.
He directed all Deputy Commissioners to hold a meeting with concerned departments besides representatives of the Community to redress their grievances on priority basis.
He also directed the DCs to visit thetheir localities along with concerned officers, members of Municipal committees, Panch and Sarpanchs for the immediate redressal of their genuine demands.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudury, Deputy Commissioner Migrant, Relief & Rehabilitation, Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Directors of FCS&CA, Horticulture, Urban Local Bodies, Health Services, Chief Engineers of PDD, PHE, SSP Traffic, SP Rural, Joint Directors of Fire & Emergency services, Fisheries, RTO Kashmir, GM JKSRTC, Deputy Director Horticulture (Planning & Marketing), Deputy Director FCS&CA, Police officers and other officials were present in the meeting. The Deputy Commissioners of other districts participated in the meeting through video conferencing.