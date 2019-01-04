Div Com reviews arrangements for Guru Gobind Singh birth anniversary

Srinagar, January 03:
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today chaired a meeting to review the arrangements put in place for the celebration of 352nd birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj.
The Divisional Commissioner asked functionaries of all the departments to ensure adequate and necessary arrangements well in time for smooth and hassle-free celebration of the religious event.
The festival is being celebrated on January 05, and the main functions will be held at Gurudwara Chattipatshahi, Kathi Darwaza where thousands of devotees would attend Akhand Path followed by Shabad Kirtan and langar.
The Div Com asked the SMC authorities to deploy a dedicated sanitation staff to ensure cleanliness in and around the venue. The Chief Engineer Public Health Engineering was directed to ensure uninterrupted water supply at the Gurudwaras and also install temporary water taps for the pilgrims. Power Development Department was asked to provide uninterrupted power supply throughout the day besides deployment of 63 KV genset for immediate back up.
Health Department was directed to deploy doctors, paramedical staff along with medicines with fully equipped ambulance at the venue. Fire Services would ensure availability of fire tenders at the venue and other vital points to meet any eventuality. FCS&CA will provide additional ration and sugar to the langar committee by tomorrow, it was revealed.
The Div Com also directed the Police authorities to provide ensure security at the venue besides deployment of Magistracy staff. Likewise, Traffic Department was asked to ensure requisite arrangements for smooth and hassle-free traffic movement and identify parking slots for vehicles at Community hall and Rope Way parking area near the Gurduwara.