Div Com reviews arrangements for DDC, Panchayat by-elections in Doda, Kishtwar districts

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma Saturday reviewed the arrangements for elections of District Development Councils and Panchayat by elections, 2020 in district Doda and Kishtwar here at a meeting with the concerned officers.

The Divisional Commissioner sought details from the Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar regarding arrangements being put in place for smooth conduct of DDC, Panchayat elections in twin far flung Marwah and Warwan blocks of the district.

Similarly, he also sought details from the Deputy Commissioner Doda regarding the arrangements being put in place by the district administration at distantly located polling stations of Block Bhagwah, Marmat, Chilly Pingal and Changa areas.

The respective Deputy Commissioners informed about the total number of polling stations, number of locations and number of polling staff deputed in these areas. They informed that some staff has been engaged locally but security and some other stuff they are sending from headquarters (head offices).

"We are sending polling staff to these snowbound areas by road but in case of snowfall we need to Airlift polling staff to these areas as these upper reaches witness heavy snowfall", the DC Kishtwar said.

The Divisional Commissioner asked the concerned officers to make ready Pawan Hans (Air Sorties) for induction of polling material and polling staff to these blocks of both the districts so that the elections of DDC could be conducted smoothly.

He also asked both the DCs to establish contact with the concerned officers for Air sorties and identify locations and keep the fields ready for landing of choppers in these areas. He also suggested them to conduct a dry run.

He also asked the DCs to start sending the staff well in advance so that all arrangements are put in place for smooth conduct of elections.

The meeting was attended by IGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh besides coordinator AOC Jammu and other concerned officers, while Deputy Commissioners Doda and Kishtwar along with other concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Earlier, in another meeting, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the progress on land acquisition cases of BRO/ Sampark pertaining to district Rajouri.

The Deputy Commissioner Rajouri attended the meeting through video conferencing and informed about the present status of pending land acquisition cases of BRO in the district.

The Divisional Commissioner sought case wise status and asked the DC to resolve all pending land acquisition cases at the earliest.