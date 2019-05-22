Div Com reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the heads of concerned departments to review the arrangements being put in place to ensure smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2019.

As per an official, the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Samba, Sushma Chouhan, Director Health Services, Dr Samir Mattoo, ADC Jammu, Rish Pal Singh, DIG Jammu Kathua range, Sujit Kumar, DIG CRPF, Nitu, Deputy Director Tourism, Subha Mehta, Joint Director FCS&CA, Deputy Director Information, RTO Jammu and senior functionaries of PHE, PWD, PDD, JMC, SRTC, Traffic and other concerned departments, while Deputy Commissioners of Kathua, Ramban, Udhampur attended the meeting through video conferencing.

A threadbare discussion was held regarding various arrangements for the yatra including accommodation, security, traffic arrangements, water, power, food, hygiene and sanitation etc.

The DCs informed that they have identified locations for accommodations of yatris and langers in their respective districts. The Div Com asked the DCs to ensure cleanliness of these places and installation of toilets and water campers en-route.

Directions were also issued for sanitation and face lifting of yatri niwas at Bhagwati Nagar. Tourism department was directed to undertake wide publicity of Amar Nath Yatra through different mediums, including print and electronic Media.

Necessary directions were passed for Security arrangements, transportation of pilgrims from Yatri Niwas, emergency/ disaster management, setting up of Langars, setting up of communication centres, medical facilities/ medical teams at Yatri Niwas and enroute National Highway, sanitation, temporary toilets, mobile toilet vans in Bhagwati Nagar area, uninterrupted supply of electricity, adequate water supply, traffic arrangements were the major issues discussed.

The Div Com emphasized upon the need of ensuring adequate arrangements by working in a total coordinated and efficient manner.

Earlier, the Div Com chaired a meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division to review the functioning of Health Department.

The Meeting was attended by Managing Director National Health Mission, Bhupinder Kumar, Director Health Services, Dr Samir Mattoo, ADC Jammu, Tahir Firdous, Secretary Red Cross, Dinesh Gupta and other concerned while Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division along with concerned officers attended the meeting through Video Conferencing.

The Div Com sought details of availability of Medicines, availability of Equipments, Machinery and Doctors, Paramedical staff in all districts of Jammu Division.

Majority of districts have adequate availability of Medicines, while a few are facing shortage of Medicine supply, shortage of Doctors and machinery, the meeting was told.

The Div Com asked the concerned authorities to resolve these issues and ensure adequate supply of medicines in all the districts, the official added.