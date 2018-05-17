Div Com reviews arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Kashmir, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Wednesady reviewed the arrangements at a high-level meeting at his office.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Abid Rasheed, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Mohammad Haroon Malik, IG Traffic, Basant Rath and other senior officers civil and police administration.
Divisional Commissioners took stock of the arrangements for security, traffic management, sanitation, parking, drinking water, power supply, seating arrangements, medical facilities and other arrangements being put in place by the government agencies in connection with VVIP visit.
Divisional Commissioner stressed upon the officers to make sure that all necessary arrangements are made well in time besides the need for close coordination among different agencies for the successful conduct of Prime Minister’s visit in the valley.