Div Com reviews annual Red Cross Mela arrangements

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Jammu Region is organizing the annual two-day Red Cross Mela-cum-Raffle Draw from April 20.

As per an official, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma who is also Chairman of Regional Red Cross Society, convened a meeting to discuss the arrangements for the annual mela-cum Raffle show, here today.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director School Education, H R Pakhroo, Director Colleges, Prof. R K Ganjoo, Registrar, Jammu University, Dr. Meenakshi besides senior functionaries of Health, Police, Industries, Agriculture and other concerned departments.

Threadbare discussions were held with regard to sale of Raffle Draw tickets and making other necessary arrangements for annual two-day Red Cross Mela-cum-Raffle Draw.

The meeting was informed that the objective of organizing the Red Cross Mela was to create awareness among the general masses regarding Red Cross Society and generate funds for the welfare activities of the society. He stressed for greater involvement of social organizations and youth in extending service to downtrodden and those facing distress due to manmade or natural calamities besides providing services to destitute, orphans and needy people.

The Div Com asked the departments to cooperate with the Red Cross Society for distribution of tickets and other arrangements to make the event successful. He further asked the concerned to work with great synergy and maintain close liaison with each other to make the event a grand success. He urged the education authorities to motivate students and colleges for engaging in such activates for welfare of people.

Later, the Div Com also chaired a meeting with DCs of border districts regarding construction of Bunkers along International border.

He asked the DCs of border districts to send the allotment value of community and individual bunkers in his office.