Div Com releases 1st edition of 108 Free Ambulance Services Magazine

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

22432 patients availed services from March- 2020

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today launched the 1st edition of 108 free ambulance services magazine here today.

On the occasion, the Div Com said that since the launch of 108 ambulance services, it has rendered great services to the people while transporting patients to the hospitals in emergency cases.

He said that as many as 22432 patients have availed the services in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Union Territories so far.

The Div Com said that, 108 has also played a key role during the pandemic following 15 of its ambulances have been dedicated for Covid-19 separately. He said that 1279 covid-19 positive patients and 21 suspected patients have availed 108 ambulance services during the pandamic so for.

Urging people to avail the 108 services, the Div Com said that these ambulances are fully equipped with life saving support and ensure safety as well better medical care to the patient.

He appealed people to feel free to call on 108 toll free number in case of any emergency to transport any patient to the nearest hospital which is far better than carrying him in a private vehicle.

Praising 108 services for coming up with a magazine, the Div Com said that launch of 1st edition of the magazine shall help in creating massive awareness regarding 108 ambulance services among the people.

Launched in Jammu on March- 24 this year, the 108 operated by BVG India Limited Group provide free of cost ambulance services in every district of Jammu and Kashmir.

There are presently 136 fully equipped ambulances providing pick up services in emergency cases, refer cases, inter facility transfer services to patients in J&K.

He said that out of 136 ambulances, 70 are equipped with advanced life support having oxygen support, ventilator, automatic external defibrillator, fully trained para medical staff for better patient care.

Apart from this, disposal delivery kit, suction machine, 3 types of stretchers, spine board, scoop stretcher for trauma cases and collapsible stretcher for fractured patients, C collar facility are other facilities available with these ambulances.

Out of these 136 ambulances, 8 are stationed at Kupwara, Baramulla 8, Bandipora 5, Budgam 9, Srinagar 7, Ganderbal 3, Pulwama 6, Shopian 4, Kulgam 5 and Anantnag 9 in Kashmir, rendering free of cost services to the general public.

Mushtaq Ahmad Zonal Manager 108 Emergency Medical Services Kashmir Division and Secretary, Red Cross Society Kashmir, Mohammad Yousuf Zargar were present on the occasion among others concerned.