Div Com oversees Meraj-ul-Aalam arrangements at Hazratbal

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Urges officers to make arrangements for supply of water, electricity, cleanliness, lighting

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today visited Hazratbal shrine to oversee arrangements for Meraj-ul-Alam celebrations.

He visited various areas of the shrine and took on the spot review of the arrangements made by J&K Muslim Waqf Board and the administration for the devotees.

He urged the concerned to make arrangements for adequate supply of water, electricity, cleanliness, ablution, illumination in and around the main venue, besides medical facilities, adequate transport availability, parking, and other necessary facilities at the Hazratbal shrine from today till Friday following of Meraj-ul-Alam so that devotees who throng the shrine in large numbers do not face any inconvenience.

Khan asked the officers to maintain close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the religious event.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal, Chief Engineers of Public Health Engineering and Roads and Buildings, Directors of Food Civil Supply and Consumer Affairs, Health, General Manager Jammu Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation, Joint Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, senior officers from the divisional administration, officials of Waqf Board and other concerned officers accompanied the Divisional Commissioner.