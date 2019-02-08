About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Div Com orders rationing of fuel

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 07:

 Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Baseer Ahmed Khan Thursday ordered rationing of fuel in view of closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway.
Khan in an order directed all deputy commissioners of Kashmir to ensure that no petrol pump issues more than 3 litres of petrol per vehicle per day.
“In view of the fast depletion of petrol products i.e. MS & HSD and LPG, it is felt expedient to implement the rationing with respect to the distribution of these products till such time the supplying position improves after road opening,” reads the order.
It has ordered that the fuel stations should not supply more than 10 litres of diesel to the commercial vehicles per day.
“Besides, IOC, HP, BP will restrict the supply of petrol, diesel to petrol pumps to 1000 litres per day and reserve separate quota for government vehicles, ambulances, water tankers, snow clearance machines etc,” reads the order.
Div Com directed the deputy commissioners to ensure that rationing is effectively carried out on ground.
The FCS&CA officials were directed to give position of distribution and sales by companies and Petrol pumps respectively on day to day basis to Deputy Commissioners and to his office.

 

 

