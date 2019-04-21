Div Com meets civilian driver injured on poll day, hands over check of financial assistance

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

On the directions of Governor Satya Pal Malik, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan along with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir S. P. Pani Saturday visited SKIMS hospital where he enquired about the health of the civilian driver Mohammad Yaseen Dar, 22 of Dalgate injured due to stone pelting at Hyderpora on Polling Day of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency.

The official spokesperson said on behalf of Governor Satya Pal Malik, the Div Com handed over a cheque of Rs. Two lakh to the family of the victim as financial assistance.

Praying for early recovery of the civilian, the Divisional Commissioner expressed solidarity with the affected family.

Terming the incident as unfortunate, the Div Com expressed his sympathy and assured to extend every possible help to the victim.

The hospital administration was directed to provide free medicare to the injured civilian.



