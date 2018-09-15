Div Com launches postal delivery service of PRCs for Jammu district

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 14:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Friday launched “Postal Delivery of Permanent Resident Certificates” for District Jammu, in presence of Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and Director Postal Services J&K, Gaurav Srivastva.
According to an official, the DC briefed the Div Com about the unique initiative by administration to facilitate applicants for transparent delivery of PRCs.
It was informed that after issuance of PRCs, it will be delivered to applicant within 2-3 days by postal department through speed post under special scheme customised by the postal department, the official added.
The DC informed that the applicant while submitting the application for issuance of PRC shall also enclose an envelope which will be easily available in the post office. An online monitoring system SAMADHAN has also been put in place by NIC for monitoring of PRC files to bring transparency and accountability in the system.
It was further informed that the Tehsildar will upload application online with all requisite documents and forward it to competent authority with recommendation for issuance. A message service will also be made available for applicant and officers. After dispatch of the PRCs, the postal department will monitor the same and provide daily delivery reports to the DC office, said the official.
The Div Com appreciated the initiative of District Administration for delivering PRCs through speed post which will not only provide convenience to the applicants substantially but also assure that no fake addresses are used or fake PRCs are applied for.
On the occasion, a batch of PRCs issued by AC Nazool and ACR were handed over to Director Postal Department for delivery to applicants.
ADC Jammu, Kanta Devi, ACR Jammu, Nisar Ahmed Shad, AC Nazool, Jasmeet Singh besides SDMs and Tehsildar of Jammu district were present during the launching ceremony, the official added.