Div Com Kashmir issues fresh avalanche warning

Srinagar, Jan 23:

 Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan issued fresh avalanche warning for nine avalanche-prone districts of Kashmir division on Wednesday.
The warning has been issued for the avalanche-prone areas of Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh districts.
The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir asked the Deputy Commissioners of all these districts to advise the people living in avalanche-prone areas not to venture out to avoid the loss of lives.
He also directed the concerned DCs to take all precautionary measures and to keep the SDRF, Police and paramedical staff with ambulances in readiness to avert any untoward incident.

