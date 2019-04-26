About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Div Com Kashmir discusses Solid Waste Management issues

Divisional Commissioner, Baseer Ahmed Khan Thursday chaired a meeting to review and discuss the issues of Solid Waste Management in the Valley districts.
The official spokesperson said the issue of scientific disposal of solid waste management was discussed threadbare in the meeting.
The Deputy Commissioners of valley districts attended the meeting through Video Conference.
The Div Com inquired from the district administrations about the measures taken in this regard and gave certain suggestions for solid waste management on scientific lines.
To sensitize the people about the solid waste management and ill effects of polythene, the Divisional Commissioner stressed on the concerned officers to create mass awareness through print and electronic media. He further asked for intensifying anti polythene drive across the valley.
Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, Director Urbal Local Bodies, VC SDA & LAWDA, Additional Commissioner SMC, CEO Cantonment Board, SP Rural Traffic, District Officer Pollution Control Board and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

