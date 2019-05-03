Div Com Jammu reviews progress of ongoing projects at Kishtwar

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Thursday chaired a meeting of the concerned district officers here and reviewed the major developmental projects/activities in respect of PDD, R&B, PMGSY, RDD, Forest, Horticulture, NRLM, JKEDA, health department etc.

As per an official, Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, ADDC, Mohd Hanief Malik, ADC, Pawan Kumar Parihar, ACD, ACR, , CMO besides concerned district officers were present at the meet.

Div Com held detailed sector wise review and enjoined upon the officers to complete the languishing projects on priority.

He directed XEN, Hydraulic to complete the Nai Gad Water Supply Scheme at an earliest to solve prevailing water crisis to some extent. The XEN, PHE apprised that the gravity up to RD 29600 shall be laid by the end of July, 2019 at Naigadh water supply scheme.

While seeking details of PDD department, the concerned officer apprised the Div Com about the overall scenario of power in the district.

The Div Com directed the concern officer to furnish a proposal for the replacement of rotten worn out poles for augmenting electricity facilities in rural areas.

He also directed to undertake alternative measures so as to ensure that adequate power is made available to the consumers during the hot summers.

The Div Com exhorted upon Forest authorities to intensify plantation to increase green cover in the district. Including Marwah Forest Divsion. He asked to plant trees like walnut, mulberry, apricot apple etc for giving boost to employment sector.

The Div Com asked the District Red Cross society to purchase tents and blankets with the money allotted to it and submit a proposal in this regard.

Responding to the demand of District Red Cross regarding provision of Ambulance for rescue operation, the Div Com gave on the spot direction to district health department to submit a detailed proposal in this regard.

He instructed for imposing complete ban on the use of polythene bags, particularly during Machail Yatra. He directed handloom department to aware the common masses about the use of environment friendly handmade bags and make available around 2000 bags during upcoming Machail Yatra.

He directed all the concerned officers to work in coordination and tandem for early completion of all the major projects which are of immense public utility. He directed to gear up the pace of works under convergence mode under MGNREGA with related line departments.