About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Div Com Jammu reviews progress of ongoing projects at Kishtwar

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Thursday chaired a meeting of the concerned district officers here and reviewed the major developmental projects/activities in respect of PDD, R&B, PMGSY, RDD, Forest, Horticulture, NRLM, JKEDA, health department etc.
As per an official, Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, ADDC, Mohd Hanief Malik, ADC, Pawan Kumar Parihar, ACD, ACR, , CMO besides concerned district officers were present at the meet.
Div Com held detailed sector wise review and enjoined upon the officers to complete the languishing projects on priority.
He directed XEN, Hydraulic to complete the Nai Gad Water Supply Scheme at an earliest to solve prevailing water crisis to some extent. The XEN, PHE apprised that the gravity up to RD 29600 shall be laid by the end of July, 2019 at Naigadh water supply scheme.
While seeking details of PDD department, the concerned officer apprised the Div Com about the overall scenario of power in the district.
The Div Com directed the concern officer to furnish a proposal for the replacement of rotten worn out poles for augmenting electricity facilities in rural areas.
He also directed to undertake alternative measures so as to ensure that adequate power is made available to the consumers during the hot summers.
The Div Com exhorted upon Forest authorities to intensify plantation to increase green cover in the district. Including Marwah Forest Divsion. He asked to plant trees like walnut, mulberry, apricot apple etc for giving boost to employment sector.
The Div Com asked the District Red Cross society to purchase tents and blankets with the money allotted to it and submit a proposal in this regard.
Responding to the demand of District Red Cross regarding provision of Ambulance for rescue operation, the Div Com gave on the spot direction to district health department to submit a detailed proposal in this regard.
He instructed for imposing complete ban on the use of polythene bags, particularly during Machail Yatra. He directed handloom department to aware the common masses about the use of environment friendly handmade bags and make available around 2000 bags during upcoming Machail Yatra.
He directed all the concerned officers to work in coordination and tandem for early completion of all the major projects which are of immense public utility. He directed to gear up the pace of works under convergence mode under MGNREGA with related line departments.

 

 

Latest News

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

May 02 | Agencies
Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

May 02 | Agencies
Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

May 02 | Agencies
Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

May 02 | Umar Raina
BSNL launches

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fibre' broadband service in Pulwama

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

May 02 | Press Trust of India
US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

May 02 | Agencies
Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

May 02 | Press Trust of India
CBSE Class XII results announced

CBSE Class XII results announced

May 02 | RK Web News
Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

May 02 | RK Online Desk
All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India

Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India's PM, asks Chidambaram

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

May 02 | RK Online Desk
Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch's Kerni sector

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

May 02 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Div Com Jammu reviews progress of ongoing projects at Kishtwar

              

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Thursday chaired a meeting of the concerned district officers here and reviewed the major developmental projects/activities in respect of PDD, R&B, PMGSY, RDD, Forest, Horticulture, NRLM, JKEDA, health department etc.
As per an official, Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, ADDC, Mohd Hanief Malik, ADC, Pawan Kumar Parihar, ACD, ACR, , CMO besides concerned district officers were present at the meet.
Div Com held detailed sector wise review and enjoined upon the officers to complete the languishing projects on priority.
He directed XEN, Hydraulic to complete the Nai Gad Water Supply Scheme at an earliest to solve prevailing water crisis to some extent. The XEN, PHE apprised that the gravity up to RD 29600 shall be laid by the end of July, 2019 at Naigadh water supply scheme.
While seeking details of PDD department, the concerned officer apprised the Div Com about the overall scenario of power in the district.
The Div Com directed the concern officer to furnish a proposal for the replacement of rotten worn out poles for augmenting electricity facilities in rural areas.
He also directed to undertake alternative measures so as to ensure that adequate power is made available to the consumers during the hot summers.
The Div Com exhorted upon Forest authorities to intensify plantation to increase green cover in the district. Including Marwah Forest Divsion. He asked to plant trees like walnut, mulberry, apricot apple etc for giving boost to employment sector.
The Div Com asked the District Red Cross society to purchase tents and blankets with the money allotted to it and submit a proposal in this regard.
Responding to the demand of District Red Cross regarding provision of Ambulance for rescue operation, the Div Com gave on the spot direction to district health department to submit a detailed proposal in this regard.
He instructed for imposing complete ban on the use of polythene bags, particularly during Machail Yatra. He directed handloom department to aware the common masses about the use of environment friendly handmade bags and make available around 2000 bags during upcoming Machail Yatra.
He directed all the concerned officers to work in coordination and tandem for early completion of all the major projects which are of immense public utility. He directed to gear up the pace of works under convergence mode under MGNREGA with related line departments.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;