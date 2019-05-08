Div Com Jammu reviews progress of construction of emergency operation centres

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today chaired a meeting of Deputy Commissioners of the Division regarding construction of Emergency operation centres in their respective districts.

The Deputy Commissioners of Jammu Division along with concerned officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Deputy Commissioners apprised the Div Com that they have identified land for construction of Emergency Operation centres and DPR for the same is being formulated.

The Div Com asked the DCs to send the DPRs to the concerned authorities for further action in this regard.