Div Com Jammu reviews preparedness for 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 13:
In order to review the preparedness for the nationwide sanitation campaign, 'Swachhta Hi Seva', a meeting of Deputy Commissioners and senior officers of various departments was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, here today.
According to an official,the meeting was informed that the fortnight sanitation campaign under 'Swachhta Hi Seva' shall be launched on September 15, simultaneously, at Division, District, Subdivision and Block levels. It was further informed that the aim of the campaign is to reinforce the concept of sanitation at mass level.
All the Deputy Commissioners informed the Div Com about the preparedness being made for the campaign in their respective districts. The Div Com directed for organizing Swachhta Mela and Sabhas in all the districts to spread mass awareness about the clean water and sanitation. He also directed DCs to start the sanitation drives with special focus on cleaning water bodies, parks, roads, schools, hospitals, tourist and historic places.
The Div Com directed the district administrations to identify schools with dysfunctional toilets and entrusted upon them to ensure that every school shall have proper drinking water and sanitation facilities. He asked the DCs to engage female folk and UMEED groups for making jute and paper bags to ensure no use of plastic bags in their respective districts.
The Div Com directed for installation of more dustbins in public places and further instructed for painting of schools and government departmental buildings boundary walls with a message of clean water and sanitation besides moral education. He further directed for identifying the areas to be developed as rehri zones.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu ,Ramesh Kumar (in person),all DCs of Jammu Division(through Video conference), DG RDD Rehana Batul, Director School Education Jammu, Rakesh Srangal, CMO Jammu, JK Sudan, DPO Jammu, Sunaina Saini besides other senior officers of concerned departments, the official added.
Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner Jammu called a meeting to discuss the effective marketing of agriculture produce in Jammu division.
The senior functionaries of various departments put forth their suggestions and recommendations to enhance the benefits to the farmers by directly linking the departments with the farmers for the purchase of the agriculture produce.
The Div Com directed the AGMOs to check the availability of vegetables produce and asked the CRPF and BSF to share their requirements with the concerned AGMOs regarding vegetables and other agriculture products, the official added.