Div Com Jammu reviews implementation of agriculture sector schemes

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma on Monday reviewed the achievements under various centrally sponsored schemes of agriculture and allied sector here at a meeting of senior functionaries of the department.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by Director Agriculture HK Razdan, Director Horticulture Anu Radha Gupta, Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood control KK Magotra, Joint Director Agriculture Jammu R.L.Bhagat, DFO (SF) Neha Mehta and other senior functionaries from concerned departments.
The meeting was informed that 23 clusters have been adopted for organic farming, targeting an area of 4083.50 Ha including 668.50 Ha comprising basmati rice cluster, the official said.
It was informed that 3175Ha has been covered under the scheme while 908.50 Ha is under progress, he added.
A detailed discussion on the overall agriculture scenario in the division was held touching the areas where improvement is needed to achieve desired results, said the official.
Underlining the need for maximizing the reach of flagship schemes, the Div com directed concerned authorities to conduct regular field visits and aware farmers about the incentives being offered under different schemes. He said there is need to take up research projects to find the solutions to cope up with climate change and revival of organic farming.
The Div Com issued the instructions for the DCs to utilize the vacant land for seed multiplication and organic farms and further stressed on expanding mushroom farming.
Animal husbandry, sheep husbandry and Poultry development shall be given a thrust and organic unit will be created through with MNREGA, the Div Com maintained.
Water pumps and other such resources will be provided to farmers in water stressed areas to facilitate the growth of agriculture in different heads.
The Div Com asked the concerned authorities to collect data regarding area special variety and zonal special variety and directed for time-bound completion of all the ongoing programmes and projects.
He further stressed upon the concerned officers of allied wings to work in coordination for the development of agriculture sector. He emphasized upon strengthening the public accountability and transparency besides digital expenditure of funds. He appreciated the officers for achieving the set targets of different schemes.
Earlier, Joint Director Agriculture R. L Bhagat gave a detailed presentation on different schemes and organic farming. He informed that the organic farming needs to be promoted for long term fertility of soil and encouraging biological activity and careful mechanical intervention.
He presented key characteristics of organic farming and also threw light on the organic farming profile in Jammu division. He also gave details about schemes meant for promoting organic farming including RKVY/MIDH (3175Ha), PKVY(240Ha) and state plan.