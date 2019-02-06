Div Com Jammu reviews functioning of Childline Advisory Board

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 05:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, today convened a meeting to review the functioning of Childline Foundation Advisory Board for effective implementation of ICPS in the Jammu division.
As per an official, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Director Social Welfare Jammu Bharat Bhushan, SP South Vinay Sharma besides other senior officers of the concerned departments and members of Childline Foundation were present in the meeting.
A detailed discussion was held on various issues related to children like poverty, domestic violence, sexual abuse, children employed in hazardous occupation, domestic help and other small industries and establishments, uneducated dropouts, missing children, childcare institutions, observation homes etc, the official added.
On the occasion, Div Com said that there is need for a survey at district level wherein severity of the issues including child labour, bonded labour, child marriage, dropout children, orphan children and children affected by various conflicts can be assessed and proper intervention can be planned to minimize such issues.
He assured that the administration is working for the upliftment of poor and needy children including protection of their rights from harmful influences, abuse and exploitation.
Div Com also directed to initiate an awareness campaign for wider publicity of Childline and awareness on child protection issues.