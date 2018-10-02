Div Com Jammu reviews arrangements, calls for timely completion of repair works

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 01:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Monday reviewed arrangements for move of civil secretariat and other offices to winter capital.
According to an official, chairing a meeting of officers, the Divisional Commissioner sought details about the status of residential accommodations for move employees, besides sanitation and renovation works to be taken up in secretariat and Government Quarters.
The concerned departments apprised the Div Com that the renovation works are in progress and would be completed on time, the official added.
He directed the officers of the concerned departments to ensure that the renovation and repair work in all the Government residential colonies is completed well in time besides facilities like potable Water, electricity and ration etc are made available.
The meeting also discussed security arrangements at Secretariat and in the residential quarters for move employees in detail, said the official.
During the meeting, the Div Com directed the officials of Floriculture Department for face lifting of the Secretariat lawns and beautification of roads. He also asked the Traffic Department to frame a comprehensive traffic management plan to regulate the increase in rush of vehicles with the opening of move offices in Jammu.
The meeting was attended by IGP Jammu, Dr. S D Singh, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Chief Engineer PHE Ashok Gandotra, Chief Engineer R&B Jammu, Sudheer Shah, Director FCS& CA Jammu, Amit Sharma, Director Health Services Jammu, Bhupinder Kumar, Deputy Director Estates Jammu Alyas Khan besides senior functionaries of concerned departments, the official added.
Later, the Divisional Commissioner along with Deputy Commissioner Jammu and other senior functionaries of concerned departments visited secretariat and inspected various residential government quarters and took stock of arrangements being made for durbar move.
The Divisional Commissioner asked the Estate department to further gear up men and machinery for timely completion of repair and renovation works being executed in these quarters.
The Div Com also took stock of power, water, sanitation, security, and other services and directed the concerned departments to ensure adequate facilities, the official added.