Div Com Jammu inspects upcoming Women EDI building

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JULY 25:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Kumar Verma inspected the ongoing construction work on Women Entrepreneurship Development Institute, here today.
The building, coming up at the site of erstwhile Exhibition Ground near Dogra Chowk, covers an area of around 4 kanals and is being developed by J&K Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited.
The Div Com inspected quality of the building material and pace of the project. Acknowledging the employment generation capability of the project, he suggested developing a rehri zone in the area. He also advised creating green space around the institute which could be connected to the existing Maharaja Hari Singh Park and developed for activities like yoga and jogging.
Among others, Dr Ravi Shankar Sharma, Director Industries and Commerce, Ashwani Khajuria, General Manager, DIC, Rajan Sharma, Project Engineer, Rajesh Pandoh, GM Projects, Neeraj Gupta, AEE, SICOP were present during the inspection.