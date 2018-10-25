Div Com Jammu hails introduction of traditional art courses in ITIs

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 24:
Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Wednesday hailed the introduction of traditional art courses in the it is of the state.
According to an official, he said after inaugurating an Exhibition of heritage items manufactured by trainees of Govt. Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of Jammu Division organized by Technical Education Department in collaboration with Kala Kendra.
The presentations at the exhibition attracted huge number of art lovers, he added.
The official said that the exhibition was organized to promote the heritage courses in the Trades of Basohli Shawl Weaving, Basohli Painting, Traditional Phulkari Arts.
Divisional Commissioner lauded the efforts of Technical Education Department in reviving the Heritage Arts of Jammu and Kashmir. Traditional items on display such as Phulkari Suits, Basohli Paintings and Basohli Shawls were highly appreciated by general public.
Joint Director Technical Education, G M Bhat, in his welcome address informed that the Technical Education Department is playing pioneering role in popularizing Traditional Art of Jammu and Kashmir as well as enabling source of self-employment to the youth of J&K.
Others present on the occasion were Rajedra Kumar Gupta, Principal (Sr. Scale), ITI Jammu, Dr. Arvinder Singh Amn, Secretary, Kala Kendra, Jammu, Anoop Sharma, Assistant Director, Naresh Singh, Superintendent, ITI Kathua, Rajesh Gupta, Superintendent, Women ITI Jammu and S. Amandeep Singh, Vice Principal, ITI Jammu and others.
JU hosts 15th youth parliament group level competition
Jammu, Oct 24: A group level competition under the aegis of Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs was organised here on Wednesday by Jammu University’ student Welfare Department.
According to an official, the competition was held to familiarise the students of university, colleges and schools of the state about the parliamentarian proceedings.
Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha, Shamsher Singh Manhas Chaired the function as Chief Jury member, while in the programme likewise situations were created as carried out in the loksabha during question hour.
The students sitting in opposition asked several questions of National interest to the ruling side including elaborate questions about schemes, programmes and developmental projects.
Through the programme invited students were made aware about the schemes, programmes, innovative ideas and beneficial schemes being carried out across the country benefiting common masses .
Addressing the session, MP Shamsher Singh Manhas said that it is incredible and appreciable thought to convene programmes like this which not only make students familiar about the house proceedings but also aware them about the developmental plans, innovative ideas and burning issues of National Interest.
“Our youth have got the power to Transform, change and strategize in a way that the day is not far when India will dominate the whole world in terms of all round development” the MP hoped.
He said young speakers spoke on different subjects and represented themselves in a way that one could not even differentiate between the real and mock session. He congratulated the participants for the brainstorming presentations.