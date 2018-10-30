Div Com Jammu greater involvement of social organizations, youth to help needy

Reviews arrangements for Red Cross Mela
Reviews arrangements for Red Cross Mela
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 29:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Monday stressed for greater involvement of social organizations and youth in extending service to downtrodden and those facing distress due to manmade or natural calamities besides providing services to destitute, orphans and needy people.
According to an official, he said this as he chaired a meeting with members of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) to discuss arrangements for Red Cross Mela in Jammu.
IRCS members appraised the chair that the objective of organizing the Red Cross Mela is to create awareness among the general masses regarding Red Cross Society and generate funds for the welfare activities of the society, the official added.
The official said IRCS members informed that they are in process of printing of tickets. It was further informed that total 6 lakh tickets will be printed and distributed among schools, Government Departments, besides various private agencies and general public in all the districts of Jammu Division.
They informed the chair that the stalls would be installed and offered to various Government and private agencies for displaying their products during the Mela, said the official.
The official added the IRCS members also apprised the Div Com that bumper prizes besides other attractive consolation prizes would be given to the winners of the Raffle Draw.
Div Com asked the Director I&C to cooperate with IRCS for sponsorships from industries. He further asked Director School Education to cooperate with the IRCS for distribution of tickets in schools across Jammu Division.
He further asked the NHPC, NHAI, CVPPPL and other agencies to contribute in the Red Cross Funds for the welfare purposes.
The Divisional Commissioner asked the concerned to work with great synergy and maintain close liaison with each other to make the event a grand success.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Director School Education Jammu, R K Srangal, Director I&C Jammu, Dr. R S Sharma, IRCS Members, OP Sharma, Vikram Gujral and representatives of NHPC, CVPPPL, NHAI and senior functionaries of organizations, the official added.