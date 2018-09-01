Div Com Jammu for promotion of organic cultivation

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Friday took stock of farming sector here and emphasised on promotion of organic farming in this border district to enable farmers to get better returns.
According to an official, during his tour to the District, the Divisional Commissioner also took appraisal of ongoing development works. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan, ACD, ACR, Chief Agriculture Officer, CHO, Xens and other senior officers.
The Divisional Commissioner visited demonstration centre at Rakh Dhayansar where he inspected cultivation of milky mushroom. He also visited Mother Vermi Compost Unit from where germs are supplied to farmers, the official added.
The Div Com directed agriculture department to build small Vermi compost units and distribute these to farmers to promote organic farming. He also directed ACD to construct Check dams and Ponds.
Later, he inspected Horticulture Nursery at Vijaypur and also interacted with farmers. He also took stock of solar irrigation pump and stressed on introducing more such pumps to promote use of appliances run by renewable energy. He also stressed upon establishing more horticulture nurseries to meet the demand of farmers. Div Com also met with several deputations of farmers from Ramgarh, Rangoon and adjoining villages and listened to their issues. They demanded supply of kerosene oil for pumps and adequate discharge in irrigation canals.
Responding to the demands, he directed concerned officials to prepare list of farmers so that FCS&CA may be directed to provide kerosene as per requirement.
Regarding problems being faced by farmers on account of electricity and water supply, he directed Xen to identify illegal connections and take action under rule. He further directed concerned departments to sort out grievances of the farmers.
The Div Com also visited Tanda village and inspected the waste decomposer for paddy. He was apprised that the facility has yielded fruitful results at low cost benefitting the farmers. He also stressed upon farmers to adopt organic farming.
He also visited Dagore village to take stock of organic farming carried out over 100 kanal farm, the official added.