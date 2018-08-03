Div Com Jammu for planation of 10 lakh trees to counter deforestation in Kishtwar

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu Sanjeev Verma on Thursdaye stressed for plantation of about 10 lakh trees in district Kishtwar.
According to an official, the Div Com, in this regard, called for joint efforts of Horticulture and Agriculture department, so that the deteriorating conditions due to deforestation could be compensated.
Verma was reviewing physical and financial progress of ongoing key sector projects here in this mountainous district
During the meeting, he asked for working out the possibilities for establishment of public library at Gulabgarh under CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).
Earlier, accompanied by Inspector General Police S.D Singh Jamwal and team of district administration led by Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana, the Div Com paid obeisance at Machail Mata Temple shrine in Padder tehsil.
The officers, during their snap visit, interacted with the pilgrims and the local public and listened to their demands.
The Div Com issued on the spot directions to the concerned authorities for taking necessary steps to resolve the issues raised by the public.
The official said that before returning back to Jammu, Verma chaired a performance appraisal meeting at Chenab Bhavan Kishtwar and reviewed the progress of various ongoing developmental projects of different sectors viz. R&B (PWD), PMGSY, PDD, PHE,JKPCC, RDD and other sectors.
At the outset, DDC Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana welcomed Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on his maiden visit to district and briefed him about various ongoing development projects in the district .
Divisional Commissioner was also apprised about the latest status regarding the development of Airstrip at Kishtwar wherein final award has been issued and the amended draft MoU to be signed between Ministry of defence and civil aviation authorities of the state has been finalised and submitted to the concerned authorities for acceptance.
Divisional Commissioner asked PHE authorities to prepare DPR's for agumentation of New water supply scheme at Gulabgarh Padder. He further directed concerned officers to expedite the pending cases of casual labours/ need based workers for regularization. While taking the review of R&B sector he asked for projecting the required funds regarding the completion of roads taken under CRF.
He directed the JKPCC to ensure completion of Atholi bridge at Padder immediately. Further he asked the concerned agencies to take necessary steps for safeguarding the bad road conditions from Galhar to Karthie.
Verma directed executing agencies to speed up the pace of works in their respective projects and directed them to complete the projects with in stipulated timelines so that general public as well as stakeholders could avail the benefits from these projects as envisioned under the scheme.
Divisional Commissioner asked the district heads to vigorously mobilise their man and machinery and clear all bottle necks which come across during execution and implementation of development projects.