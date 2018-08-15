Div. Com Jammu flags off JK Bank Mobile ATM van

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Aug 14:
J&K Bank mobile ATM van was flagged off by the Divisional Commissioner (Jammu), Sanjeev Verma, here at the bank's Zonal Office, Rail Head Complex. The inauguration and flagging off of the van was done in presence of J&K Bank Chairman & CEO, Parvez Ahmed and Deputy Commissioner (Jammu), Ramesh Kumar. Senior functionaries of the Bank were also present on the occasion.
The state-of-the-art Mobile ATM van has been specially thrown open to cater to the cash requirement of the people in the unbanked and under banked areas of Jammu, especially during the festivals and Melas.
Appreciating the leadership of J&K Bank Chairman Parvez Ahmed, the Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma said, “JK Bank has played a pivotal role in achieving 100 % Financial Inclusion in the state and by launching this Mobile ATM service, the banking needs of the people in the far flung areas will be met at their respective areas without visiting a bank branch. The banking needs of the public have increased manifold and J&K Bank with its innovative approach is facilitating the people of the state for the purpose.”
Chairman Parvez Ahmed while speaking on the occasion said, “The proposed ATM will be deployed on a pre defined route which will be made known to the public and shall successfully addresses the issues of difficulties in accessing cash dispensing services in the rural & suburban areas of Jammu.