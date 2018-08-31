Div Com Jammu calls for timely completion of highway four-laning, railway projects

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma on Thursday called for timely completion of the Srinagar-Jammu highway four-laning and of the undergoing railway project.
According to an official, Verma said this as he reviewed the pace of progress on National Highway, four laning and Railway projects coming up in Ramban district and achievements under capex budget, state and centrally sponsored schemes here at separate meetings.
Taking a detailed review of ongoing national projects in district, the Div Com instructed the construction agencies to strictly adhere to timeline and quality specifications. He asked the district administration to ensure close monitoring, while the executing agencies were asked to achieve the targets within fixed timeframe.
The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, SSP, Anita Sharma, SSP Traffic NHW, Shakti Pathak, Chief Engineer PHE, Jammu, AK Gandotra, HODs of various departments, ADC Gurwinderjeet Singh, CPO, Uttam Singh, SDMs, RO National Highway Authority of India Hem Raj, officers of Railways, SE PWD, SE Hydraulic, Project Manager ABC Infrastructure, besides officers of other departments attended the meeting, the official added.
Emphasising on importance of highway four laning and Railway projects, the Div Com asked the District Administration and construction companies to coordinate for removing bottlenecks, if any.
The official said that the issues related to construction of four-laning projects including shifting of HT Towers and other utilities including their re-installation and developing suitable environment for construction work were discussed in detail. Most of confronting issues were also resolved on the spot.
The Div Com, as per the official, asked the construction companies for proper maintenance and management of Highway stretch from Nashri to Banihal to avoid disruption of traffic movement.
According to the official, the concerned were asked to properly maintain Nashri to Patnitop road so that transportation as well as tourism activities do not hamper.
He asked them to station adequate men and machinery on the call of SSP traffic to meet any exigency at landslide prone spots. Jamming, congestion and other problems are to be dealt quickly, he said.
The Div Com asked railways authorities to develop a play field in Banihal to promote sports activities in the district. He also asked the companies to provide job opportunities to locals on priority basis.
Meanwhile, the DDC Ramban assured full cooperation from district administration to executing agencies for accelerating construction work of four laning project.
He informed that district administration has already resolved most of issues brought in its notice.
Responding to the security related issues raised by the contract companies, SSP Ramban assured that police will take every possible measure in this regard.
Earlier, Engineers of Executing companies including GAMMON, HCC, NAVYUGA and RAMKAY gave a power point presentation about Plan, progress, status of Land acquisition, physical achievements besides bottlenecks. Most of the issues were resolved by Div Com by passing on the spot instructions.
In a separate meeting, the Div Com reviewed physical and financial achievements of PWD, PHE, PDD, RDD, Health, Agriculture, Horticulture, PMGSY, Education etc under District plan.
The District Development Commissioner apprised about initiatives taken for speeding up the development process in the district and providing prompt services to the people at their door steps.
Div Com fixed deadlines for all departments to complete ongoing projects under district plan, state plan and other centrally sponsored schemes.
He asked the power department to ensure coverage of un-electrified habitations, and augmentation of grid station Maitra, while PHE department was asked to ensure water supply connection to every school and completing of ongoing water supply schemes. PWD and PMGSY department was asked to speed up the construction work of roads and buildings, the official added.
Forest department was asked to expedite the plantation drive in area to enhance green cover. The Div Com called for plantation of fruit trees for sustenance of wild animals, he said.
Verma, as per the official, also reviewed the implementation of PMAY (R) Rural and PMAY (U) Urban, UMEED, MGNREGA, SSG, ODF, Rashtriya Bal SwasthyaKaryakram (RBSK), preparedness for AyushmanBharat, welfare schemes for labourers and weaker sections.