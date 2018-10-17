Div Com Jammu calls for road safety audition, promotion of local craft

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 16:
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, on Tuesday called for road safety audition and promotion of local craft.
According to an official, while chairing a district level meeting in Reasi, he suggested developing heritage gardens around district administration centre with plantation of traditional plant species.
He also asked the district administration to train people in local handicraft to be sold to tourists at Katra.
The official said that the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Prasanna Ramaswamy G and district heads of line departments.
As per the official, Div Com took detailed review of the performance under capex budget 2018-19 and asked the district administration to conduct safety audit of roads and execute works according to best Engineering practices and PMGSY norms, including carrying out cross–drainage works which are vital for durability and longevity of roads.
He was informed that the district hospital complex will be completed by March 2020 although the OPD block has already been completed.
The div com asked the district administration to develop a Sarai for attendants and play fields in each block by utilizing CSR funds being provided by companies executing national projects in the area.
The Divisional Commissioner also sought information about various span bridges being constructed in the district. He also directed the concerned to finish the languishing projects at the earliest.
He was told that GDC at Dharmari is nearing completion with 70% construction already competed. He also reviewed progress under centrally sponsored schemes like PMAY, Saubhagya, Ujjwala etc.
Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner along with Deputy Commissioner Prasanna Ramaswamy G gave away 4-wheeler scooters provided by social welfare department to the specially abled persons. He asked the beneficiaries to follow traffic rules and always wear helmet while driving.