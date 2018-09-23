Div Com issues weather advisory

Moderate to heavy rains, snowfall likely in JK during next 48 hours
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 22:
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Basser Ahmad Khan Saturday issued a weather advisory according to which higher reaches of the state are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains and snow during the next 48-hours.
“Moderate rain is likely to occur at many places in Kashmir Division and moderate to heavy rain accompanied with thundershowers are likely at most places in Jammu Division. While as moderate to heavy snow/rain at few places in Ladakh region is likely during the next 48-hours,” a statement of the Divisional Commissioner said.
“This may lead to disruption of surface transportation mainly on Jammu-Qazigund section of the National Highway. Besides, there are high chances of snowfall on the Leh-Manali road leading to temporary closure of the road. There are chances of light snowfall on Zojilla pass as well,” it said.
Accordingly, Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division including Leh and Kargil have been asked to take precautionary measures in their respective districts.