Div Com issues fresh avalanche warning

Srinagar

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan on Tuesday issued fresh avalanche warning in nine avalanche prone districts of Kashmir division.

The warning has been issued for the avalanche prone areas in district Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh of J&K state.

As per the hand out, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has asked the Deputy Commissioners of all these districts to advise the people living in avalanche prone areas not to venture out to avoid the loss of lives.

The Div Com also directed the concerned DCs to take all the precautionary measures and to keep the SDRF, Police and Para-medical staff with ambulances in readiness to avert any untoward incident.

