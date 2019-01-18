About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Div Com issues avalanche alert

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 17:

In view of forecast of heavy snowfall from Saturday, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Thursday issued weather advisory and asked people not to venture in avalanche prone areas during the period.
The Divisional Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir Division including Leh and Kargil to advise people not to venture in avalanche prone areas during the period from January 19-25, when moderate to heavy snowfall is expected.
The Deputy Commissioners were directed to activate their control rooms and ensure that the snow clearance equipment is placed at proper places for snow clearance in respect of their districts as per the snow clearance plan.

 

