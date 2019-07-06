Div Com inspects arrangements at Pantha Chowk visits transit camp

July 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan today visited Transit Camp Pantha Chowk to review the necessary arrangements put in place for the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra.

The Divisional Commissioner inspected all arrangements which include quality food in langers, storage of essential commodities, availability of Doctors along paramedical staff, medicines and ambulances, comfortable bedding, Bio-Toilets, 24x7 control room, erection of more sheds, disaster management, Traffic plan, security, magistracy and other necessary facilities for yatris in the Transit Camp.

He directed SMC to ensure sanitation in and around the transit camp and install additional dust bins in the premises.

The Divisional Commissioner directed PDD and PHE Engineers to ensure uninterrupted electricity and clean drinking water to the pilgrims of the Patha Chowk Transit Camp.

The Divisional Commissioner asked concerned officers to conduct safety audit of the camp on priority basis which has a capacity of accommodating 2000 pilgrims.

Khan also interacted with pilgrims and inquired the facilities being provided by the administration.

On the occasion, he said that the government is committed to provide quality, round the clock and hassle-free facilities to the Pilgrims of Amarnath yatra.

He reiterated that Amarnath Yatra is a national event and concerned officers should perform their duties with added zeal, zest and mutual coordination besides they shall remain alert round the clock to address any kind of issue immediately for the successful conduct of Amarnath Yatra-2019.

Government had also established two more transit camps at HMT and Zakura, in case of exigency. More than a thousand Amarnath Yatris can be accommodated in these transit camps.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran, Chief Medical Officer Srinagar, Superintending Engineers of PDD & PHE and other senior officers accompanied the Divisional Commissioner.