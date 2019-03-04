Div Com inaugurates Peerkho Mahashivratri Mela

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU MARCH 03:
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Sunday inaugurated annual Mahashivratri Peer Kho Mela in presence of Director Tourism, Jammu, O P Bhagat.
As per an official, the Mela will continue for four days during which various cultural programmes, Dangal, Shoba Yatra and other activities will be presented and it will culminate on 6th March.
Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com said that the government is committed to work towards development of tourism in the State adding that concerted efforts are being made to develop Peer Kho as a major religious tourist destination in the region. He said the festival is one of the major tourist attractions of Jammu city and visiting devotees as well as tourists should have best experience during the festivities.
On the occasion, various cultural items were performed by J&K Academy of Art Culture and Languages and other artists.
The Div Com hoped that the festival will usher the State in the era of peace and prosperity.
The Div Com also took stock of arrangements being put in place by different departments for Mahashiv Ratri Mela.
Deputy Mayor, Jammu, Poornima Sharma, Deputy Director, Tourism Ansuya Jamwal, besides prominent citizens from all walks of life and senior officers of different departments were present on the occasion.
Among others Members of organizing committee, prominent people and locals were present on the occasion.