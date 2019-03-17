About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 17, 2019

Div Com inaugurates mega Kisan Mela in Srinagar

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Saturday termed Agriculture, Horticulture and Tourism sectors as the backbone of State’s economy.
The Divisional Commissioner made these remarks while inaugurating the mega Kisan Mela 2019 in the premises of Agriculture Complex, Lal Mandi.
The mela was organized by the Department of Agriculture under ATMA scheme.
The official spokesperson said on the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner urged the farming community to adopt scientific methods to enhance their crop yield. He said that the new farm techniques will also create huge employment potential and Kashmir can become a self-sufficient in rice and vegetables. He urged the farmers to approach agriculture department and SKAUST for latest trends, techniques and schemes in Agriculture sector for their better crop yield.
The Divisional Commissioner also unveiled a wall calendar and brochures of the Department of Agriculture which showcase different activities and achievements of the department.
Khan also distributed a cash prize of Rs 10,000 each to the progressive farmers under ATMA scheme.
Director Agriculture Altaf Aijaz Andrabi said that Kashmir has a good potential of rice and vegetable cultivation and we are working to improve their marketing by giving a specific brand name, value addition, alternative packing and labeling to increase their value.
In the mela the Agriculture Department and its allied wings and sectors had installed various stalls depicting the high yielding variety seeds of vegetables, cereals, fodders, oats, seedlings, etc. Stalls of Apiculture (Honey), Mushrooms, Sericulture, floriculture, fisheries, sheep husbandry, farm equipment, mechanized implements, refrigerated vans, tractors, Banks and other related stalls were erected for the benefit of farmer community.
The spokesperson said the Divisional Commissioner visited every stall and inquired the facilities which are being provided to the farmers and growers. In the technical session, the experts of the Department of Agriculture gave detailed presentation about crop management, marketing, mechanization, use of high technology, value of organic farming and other important agriculture techniques to the farmers.

 

