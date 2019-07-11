Div Com inaugurates inter-distt provincial level Kho- Kho C’ship at Budgam

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan in presence of Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar and Joint Director Youth Service and Sports, Bashir Ahmad Wednesday declared inter-district provincial level Kho-Kho Competition open at Boys Higher Secondary School Budgam.

The official spokesperson said among others, ADC Budgam, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, SP Budgam, Muneer Ahmad, Tehsildar Nusrat Aziz, Dy. SP Headquarter Feroz Yehya senior officials of YSS Budgam and others were also present on the occasion

The Kho- Kho competition is being organized by Youth Services and Sports, Kashmir in collaboration with District Administration Budgam.

As many as 327 girl participants, under14, 17 and 19 age categories from all districts of J&K are participating in the three-day long completion to qualify for national level completion.

The second phase of the competition shall be held for boy participants under different age categories between July 12 and July 15.

Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com said that the government is committed to provide the best avenues and infrastructure to the sports-loving youth so as to channelize their energy towards the positive direction.

Stating that nearly 800 sports fields have been developed across Kashmir in the last two years, the Div Com informed that a sports field shall be developed in each Panchayat besides sports kits have been provided to Panchayats for the local youth.

He said that there was no dearth of talent among the Kashmiri youth, but need is to provide the best avenues and sports related infrastructure to excel and showcase their talent.

He said that he was impressed by the youth particularly from Budgam for excelling in different sports activities and for bringing laurels to the state at different international and national level competitions.

He lauded the role of district administration in conducting sports-related activities in the district and providing ample opportunities to the sports-loving youth to participate in such competitions. He further urged youth to take an active part in sports-related activities for their development.

On the occasion, DC Budgam congratulated the participants for qualifying for the competition and asked them to compete with full spirit and energy to qualify for the next level competitions.

Terming, participation in sports activities as a must for every person, the DC said that the sports not only keeps a participant physically and mentally fit but also brings overall development and team spirit in him.

Joint Director YSS Kashmir, highlighted and apprised about the sports-related events and competitions held last year and in the current schedule in the district. He lauded Budgam youth for winning 23 medals, including 2 gold and, 10 silver medals in last year National level competitions besides bringing overall medal tally to the district during last year sports competitions.