Div Com inaugurates green building material unit at Udhampur

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, December 09:-
Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Sunday inaugurated Everest Green building Centre in Industrial Estate Battal Ballian ,Udhampur.
According to an official, Director Industries and Commerce Jammu Dr Ravi Shankar Sharma, General Manager DIC, Suram Chand Sharma, Assistant Commissioner Development, Neelam Khajuria, President Municipal Council, Dr Yogeshwar Gupta, President Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Ravi Malguria besides team from ACC Green Building Centre accompanied the Div Com.
Verma took a round of the whole complex and lauded the efforts of the entrepreneur in establishing such an eco friendly bricks and tile manufacturing unit using fly ash as raw material. He exhorted upon the young entrepreneurs to come forward to establish more such environment friendly units.
The Div Com asked for preparation of DPRs regarding the water supply requirement in Industrial Estate, Battal Ballian.
Dr Ravi Shankar Sharma apprised the Div Com of the industrial activities in the district. He informed that establishment of more such units is in progress in the Industrial Estate.