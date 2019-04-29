Div Com, IGP Jammu review security, law and order situation in Kishtwar

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma along with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu M. K. Sinha on Sunday visited district Kishtwar and convened a joint meeting with officers of Civil and Police administration, Army and CRPF to review the present law and order situation in the District.

As per an official, the meeting was held to access the situation in the aftermath killing of one Chander Kant Sharma and his PSO.

Deputy Inspector General of Police DKR Range Bhim Sen Tuti, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, SSP Kishtwar, Shakti Kumar Pathak, ADDC Kishtwar, ACR Kishtwar besides officers from Police, CRPF, Army and civil administration were present in the meeting.

During the meet, DC Kishtwar briefed the officers about the present Law and order situation in the district.

IGP Jammu stated that police will take stern action against those who indulge in any type of violence and try to vitiate the peaceful environment in the district.

Later, Div. Com, IGP Jammu visited DC Office Kishtwar and took stock of damage of government property by the miscreants during the procession held on 27.04.2019.

IGP asked DC Kishtwar to ensure the early fencing /boundary wall of DC Office Complex Kishtwar in order to avoid any untoward incident.

Div. Com directed Dy. CMO Kishtwar Dr. Yaqoob Mir to keep necessary stock of emergency medicines available besides machinery/equipments must be functional at district hospital Kishtwar to meet out any exigency.

He further directed Dy. CMO to collect water samples at various spots of the district in collaboration with PHE department and sent the samples to general Laboratory for testing the same.