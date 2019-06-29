About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Div Com, IGP for foolproof arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma and Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M.K Sinha on Friday called for foolproof arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.
As per an official, the Div Com and the IGP along with Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, DIG, DKR Range, Bhim Sen Tuti visited Yatra Transit Camps from Shaitani Nalla to Chanderkot to review the arrangements being put in place by the administration for the annual Amarnath Yatra 2019.
They also reviewed security arrangements along the national highway for smooth conduct of Amaranth Yatra, the official added.
Div Com said that authorities have made tight security arrangements for safety of the pilgrims during the 45-day long Yatra commencing July 01.
The Div Com also reviewed the status of arrangements like portable drinking water, power supply, installation of lights, bathroom, toilet facilities and availability of essentials commodities for the pilgrims.
Meanwhile, the dignitaries visited various langer sites, shelter sheds, joint control rooms established along the National Highway besides taking stock of deployment of QRT staff.
The Div Com directed the concerned departments including PHE, PDD, R&B, FS&CAPD, EO MCs and others to ensure that all the services and facilities pertaining to their respective departments are put in place in full for successful conduct of the Yatra.
DDC informed about the status of various facilities and arrangements like identification of locations for halt points, holding areas for trucks besides installation of CCTV cameras at Langer sites for 24X7 surveillance.
Div Com along with IGP also inspected highway and directed the construction agencies for proper maintenance and management of the stretch from Nashri to Banihal to enable hassle free and comfortable transportation during the yatra.
SSP, Anita Sharma and other senior officers also accompanied the dignitaries, the official added.

 

 

Latest News

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Anti-tobacco warning must in films, TV shows when their use is shown: ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Absconding rape accused held in Rajouri

Jun 28 | Agencies
Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Budgam gunfight: Slain militant identified

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Average of nearly 1 migrant child death daily since 2014: UN

Jun 28 | Agencies

'Results of Class 10th, Ann (Pvt), Bi-Ann 2018-19 of Machil, Keran, Ka ...

Jun 28 | Rising Kashmir News
Elected govt in J&K in "nation

Elected govt in J&K in "nation's" interest: Tewari

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Militancy in its last phase in Kashmir: Jitendra Singh

Jun 28 | Agencies
Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Police arrest bootlegger in Kangan Ganderbal

Jun 28 | Umar Raina
Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Me ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

India test fires indigenously developed nuclear-capable missile Prithv ...

Jun 28 | RK Web News
Saudi raises India

Saudi raises India's Haj quota by 30000

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Shah moves resolution to extend Prez rule in JK for 6 months

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Mughal road accident: DC Poonch directs educational institutions to se ...

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Budgam gunfight: Man sustains bullet injuries, hospitalised

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Forces launch CASO in Sopore

Forces launch CASO in Sopore's Harwan

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

ACB registers case after unearthing Rs 177-crore loan fraud in J&K Ban ...

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Modi, Trump hold talks; discuss trade, defence, 5G

Jun 28 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Militant killed in gunfight in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Gunfight rages in Budgam village

Jun 28 | RK Online Desk
New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights

New approach needed to eliminate violence against women: UN rights' ex ...

Jun 28 | Agencies
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Div Com, IGP for foolproof arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

              

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma and Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M.K Sinha on Friday called for foolproof arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.
As per an official, the Div Com and the IGP along with Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, DIG, DKR Range, Bhim Sen Tuti visited Yatra Transit Camps from Shaitani Nalla to Chanderkot to review the arrangements being put in place by the administration for the annual Amarnath Yatra 2019.
They also reviewed security arrangements along the national highway for smooth conduct of Amaranth Yatra, the official added.
Div Com said that authorities have made tight security arrangements for safety of the pilgrims during the 45-day long Yatra commencing July 01.
The Div Com also reviewed the status of arrangements like portable drinking water, power supply, installation of lights, bathroom, toilet facilities and availability of essentials commodities for the pilgrims.
Meanwhile, the dignitaries visited various langer sites, shelter sheds, joint control rooms established along the National Highway besides taking stock of deployment of QRT staff.
The Div Com directed the concerned departments including PHE, PDD, R&B, FS&CAPD, EO MCs and others to ensure that all the services and facilities pertaining to their respective departments are put in place in full for successful conduct of the Yatra.
DDC informed about the status of various facilities and arrangements like identification of locations for halt points, holding areas for trucks besides installation of CCTV cameras at Langer sites for 24X7 surveillance.
Div Com along with IGP also inspected highway and directed the construction agencies for proper maintenance and management of the stretch from Nashri to Banihal to enable hassle free and comfortable transportation during the yatra.
SSP, Anita Sharma and other senior officers also accompanied the dignitaries, the official added.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;