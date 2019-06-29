Div Com, IGP for foolproof arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

June 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma and Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M.K Sinha on Friday called for foolproof arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

As per an official, the Div Com and the IGP along with Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Showkat Aijaz Bhat, DIG, DKR Range, Bhim Sen Tuti visited Yatra Transit Camps from Shaitani Nalla to Chanderkot to review the arrangements being put in place by the administration for the annual Amarnath Yatra 2019.

They also reviewed security arrangements along the national highway for smooth conduct of Amaranth Yatra, the official added.

Div Com said that authorities have made tight security arrangements for safety of the pilgrims during the 45-day long Yatra commencing July 01.

The Div Com also reviewed the status of arrangements like portable drinking water, power supply, installation of lights, bathroom, toilet facilities and availability of essentials commodities for the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the dignitaries visited various langer sites, shelter sheds, joint control rooms established along the National Highway besides taking stock of deployment of QRT staff.

The Div Com directed the concerned departments including PHE, PDD, R&B, FS&CAPD, EO MCs and others to ensure that all the services and facilities pertaining to their respective departments are put in place in full for successful conduct of the Yatra.

DDC informed about the status of various facilities and arrangements like identification of locations for halt points, holding areas for trucks besides installation of CCTV cameras at Langer sites for 24X7 surveillance.

Div Com along with IGP also inspected highway and directed the construction agencies for proper maintenance and management of the stretch from Nashri to Banihal to enable hassle free and comfortable transportation during the yatra.

SSP, Anita Sharma and other senior officers also accompanied the dignitaries, the official added.