Div Com hosts ‘At Home’ at SKICC

SRINAGAR, JANUARY 26:
On the occasion of 70th Republic-Day celebrations, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, hosted ‘At Home’ at Shere-e-Kashmir International Convention, Centre (SKICC) here on Saturday.
The official spokesperson said the Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, IGP, Kashmir, S.P. Pani, Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation , Junaid Azim Mattoo, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Chief Engineer, R&B, SSP Traffic, Commissioner SMC, Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran, Councilors of SMC besides other senior officers attended the function .
The ‘At Home’ was also attended by former Ministers, former MLAs and serving and retired senior Civil, Police, officers, media persons and prominent citizens from all walks of life.
On the occasion, the Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai interacted with the invitees and exchanged Republic Day greetings with them.