About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Div Com hosts ‘At Home’ at SKICC

Published at January 27, 2019 12:07 AM 0Comment(s)465views


SRINAGAR, JANUARY 26:

 On the occasion of 70th Republic-Day celebrations, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, hosted ‘At Home’ at Shere-e-Kashmir International Convention, Centre (SKICC) here on Saturday.
The official spokesperson said the Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, IGP, Kashmir, S.P. Pani, Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation , Junaid Azim Mattoo, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Chief Engineer, R&B, SSP Traffic, Commissioner SMC, Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran, Councilors of SMC besides other senior officers attended the function .
The ‘At Home’ was also attended by former Ministers, former MLAs and serving and retired senior Civil, Police, officers, media persons and prominent citizens from all walks of life.
On the occasion, the Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai interacted with the invitees and exchanged Republic Day greetings with them.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top