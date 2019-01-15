Div Com holds meeting with Airfield Environment Management committee

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 14:
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Monday chaired a meeting of Airfield Environment Management Committee regarding measures towards wildlife strike hazard reduction and disposal of liquid and solid waste besides prevention of open garbage in the surrounding areas of the airport.
According to an official, Air force officers gave a detailed presentation on various issues and apprised the Divisional Commissioner that the garbage dumping in surrounding areas causes wildlife strike hazards. It was informed that garbage dumping in Tawi River, nallah near Airport and adjoining areas of Chatha becomes a big cause of bird activities on approach path.
Div Com passed on spot directions to JMC to sanitize the surrounding areas of Jammu Airport.
The meeting had detailed discussion on various environmental issues concerning the Airport like covering Nallah and diversion of the Nallah coming from city side through Air-force side besides new constructions in surrounding areas.
The meeting was attended by, Station Commander, Capt. N K Chaubey, Airport Director, Commissioner JMC, Director Health Services, CEO Cantonment Board, representatives from Wildlife Department, Forest Department, Pollution Control Board and Airport security agencies, the official added.