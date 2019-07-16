Div Com for timely completion of dev projects

July 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner, Sanjeev Verma, on Monday asked the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work on this prestigious project for timely completion.

As per an official, Verma said this as he conducted an extensive tour of Nagrota town to inspect progress on Khel Gaon project (Sports Village).

Pertinently, ‘Khel Gaon’ at Nagrota would be developed on 170 kanal of land by JKPCC which would have all the sports facilities including indoor and outdoor games including basketball synthetic court, volleyball Synthetic court, kabaddi, hockey Astro Turf, badminton court, cycling track, athletics track, outdoor shooting range and others indoor sports facilities.

The Div Com took a round of ‘Khel Gaon' project and was apprised of the status of work completed so far. It was informed that tenders have been invited for construction of sports complexes and other allied works.

The Div Com directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work on this prestigious project for timely completion. He also directed the Tehsildar concerned for preparing pending revenue papers of land.

Among others who accompanied the Div Com were Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Madan Lal, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Jammu, Chander Parkash and senior functionaries of JKPCC and other concerned departments, the official added.